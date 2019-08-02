Forks Township Supervisors look for feral cat solutions

FORKS TWP., Pa. - The Forks Township Supervisors had a lot to discuss concerning their budget and construction plans for the township. Feral cats and land development topped the list Thursday night.

Supervisors came together for a work session meeting to examine a rising budget for feral cat trapping as well as a plan that could make Sullivan Trail a more pedestrian friendly area.

According to Township Manager John Cornell, the budget for dealing with feral cats in the township is $3,000. Currently, Forks has an agreement with No Nonsense Neutering (NNN) and a private trapper, Natalie Nicholas.

Cornell indicated that the budget has now exceeded $3,000 and that it is now close to $4,000. Cornell says that both NNN and the private trapper are asking for more money to continue providing services for the year.

Supervisors have not voted on whether to extend the budget to $4,000. For now, Cornell says that both parties are cut off unless the board raises the budget. Otherwise, they must wait until next year's budget, Cornell said.

Supervisors then discussed possible solutions besides trap and neuter services that would help reduce the feral cat problem.

Vice Chairman Dan Martyak said that feeding the cats is a huge problem for safety.

"A 4-year-old girl was scratched by a feral cat," Martyak said. "If you keep feeding the cats, they're going to keep coming back."

Martyak suggested that the board consider making it illegal to feed feral cats.

In other business, township engineer Sean Policelli unveiled a Township Center Study presentation. The plan aims to transform the Sullivan Trail area into a more walkable and transport-friendly area.

The plan is still in the early phases. However, it would improve the corridor by placing buildings closer to the roads with sidewalks and on-street parking, Policelli said.

Supervisors voted to allow Policelli to put out bids to contractors. Currently, there is no cost on the project.