Forks Twp. man accused of sexually assaulting girl
FORKS TWP., Pa. - A Forks Township man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly groping and forcefully kissing a girl on three separate occasions.
On Jan. 7, a police officer interviewed the victim, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by Alexander J. Morales inside his Forks Township home between November 2018 and Jan. 6, according to court records. The victim was known to Morales.
The victim told authorities that in November Morales approached her from behind and groped her over her clothes, according to records. When the girl turned around, he allegedly kissed her and pressed himself against the girl.
In the second instance, the victim accused Morales of touching her inappropriately. On Jan. 6, Morales allegedly approached the girl and began kissing her. When she pushed him away, he allegedly told her, "Just let it happen."
Authorities charged Morales with three counts each of corruption of minors and child endangerment, all felonies. He also faces three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned the 39-year-old Wednesday morning, setting bail at $35,000 with a 10 percent cash option. He was released from custody after someone posted $3,500 cash on his behalf.
As a condition of bail, Morales is to have no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 18.
