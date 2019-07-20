Former Allentown police chief, councilman David Howells Sr. passes away

69 News

The City of Allentown is mourning the death and celebrating the life of a longtime public servant.

David Howells Sr. served as the city's police of chief and later as a member of city council. On Saturday, Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell issued a statement on the death of Howells.

The mayor called Howells "a true Allentown icon."

"He was an outstanding police chief and thoughtful member and president of city council who sought to build consensus," O'Connell said. " He will be remembered as one of the finest citizens this city has ever had."

Howells joined the city police force in 1958, eventually working his way up to chief.

He stepped down as police chief in the 1980s and then served on city council for nearly 16 years until 2009.

He was the first of three generations of Howells family to serve with the Allentown Police Department.

In 2012, 69 News covered an event hosted by the Sons of the American Revolution that honored the Howells family's service in law enforcement.