Former Allentown police officer sues city, alleging racial discrimination

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former Allentown police officer alleges that the department routinely discriminated against minorities, and that the former police chief failed to take any action after lodging complaints about ongoing racial discrimination.

The officer, who served less than three years, is now suing the city and the Allentown Police Department for what he deemed a “unlawful and retaliatory” firing.

Maurice Flowers-Williams filed a federal discrimination lawsuit in Philadelphia on Wednesday, alleging he was fired in December 2014 because he was black not for violating department policies as the city maintains. The eight-count lawsuit alleges racial and disability discrimination and accuses the department of creating a hostile work environment and retaliating against Flowers-Williams.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April granted Flowers-Williams the right to file a federal lawsuit. He is seeking in excess of $150,000 in damages.

City spokesman Mike Moore on Friday declined comment as the city had not been served with the lawsuit.

The now 32-year-old Bethlehem resident, who was hired in May 2012, alleges that the department engaged in a pattern of discrimination against black employees. He alleges in court papers that a now-retired police captain handed out information about the Ku Klux Klan to fellow white officers and kept a Klan hood in his office.

The lawsuit accuses other officers of implying Flowers-Williams was only hired to fill a minority quota. He alleges one officer told him about a month after his hire, “I hate to say it, but you know you were hired because you are black,” according to court papers.

Flowers-Williams alleges less experienced and less qualified white officers received promotions over him and that superior officers failed to discipline others for making racially derogatory comments to him. He said he met with former police Chief Joel Fitzgerald in the months before his firing to lodge complaints of racial discrimination, alleging the chief refused to investigate his claims or take any action.

In November 2014, Flowers-Williams was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder and asked his sergeant to allow him to take his medication and attend the therapy that would allow him to continue his duties.

He alleges the department was unwilling to work with him and was told three days after meeting with his superior that the city would be firing him as a result of his diagnosis and request for a “reasonable accommodation,” according to the lawsuit.

The police chief was notified on Dec. 1. 2014, about Flowers-Williams’ request, but he alleges no one contacted him to discuss the matter. He was fired on Dec. 3 for allegedly violating department policy.