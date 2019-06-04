Former arson dog Judge makes appearance at Washington Elementary school
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Young kids in Allentown are learning about fire safety from a special dog.
"Judge," a former arson dog, and his handler, retired Allentown Police Chief Lee Laubach, were at Washington Elementary School Monday.
Laubach talked to the kids about Judge's career as a detector dog and how to use animal oxygen masks on pets to save them from a fire.
