Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The launch of Apollo 11 and the moon landing won the space race with Russia.
"President Kennedy knew what we were capable of doing. He challenged us to go to the moon, and we did. A remarkable point in our history," said Lehigh University professor and former astronaut Terry Hart.
Hart spent a week in space repairing a satellite in 1984 as part of the Challenger mission. He says despite no landings since 1972 the moon is still very much in NASA's orbit.
"NASA's concept right now is to build a deep space getaway on the other side of the moon's orbit," he said.
Hart says that will lead us to Mars.
"A question of our political will to do it, and we will," he says.
Aided by the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, a commercialization of space is taking hold.
"This is the main piece of equipment we have here for training. A high performance human centrifuge," said Glenn King of Bucks County-based Nastar Center.
That replicates the G forces of space flights. The Nastar Center is a military and civilian training center for aircraft and space flights.
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic crew has trained there.
The 4,000-horsepower, 25-foot arm is the only centrifuge in the world that civilians can train on, which WFMZ's Bo Koltnow found out during an "Xtreme Adventure" in 2008.
"Not that different for the body than 50 years ago?' Koltnow asked King about the training method.
"No.,He said. "Astronauts who went up to space all got g-force training."
Facility director Glenn King and Dr. Swee Weng Fan say the training hasn't changed since the moon landing but with Mars being the next goal, there is a new physiological frontier.
"What we are talking about now is genetically engineering humans to endure those types of space flights," King said.
A flight well worth the view.
"The photos are spectacular but when you see the world in a 3 dimensional it's breathtaking," Hart said.
Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch
