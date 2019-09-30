Former Bethlehem man charged in alleged 2008 rape

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former Lehigh Valley man is accused of raping and impregnating an underage girl more than a decade ago, while serving as her caregiver.

Keith A. Frey, of Northumberland County, is facing nearly a dozen sexual assault charges in connection to the alleged attacks that his accuser said took place in Bethlehem over several years.

In May, a detective with the Bethlehem Police Department interviewed the victim, who reported that she visited Frey in August 2008 at his home on the city’s South Side, according to court records. She alleges that he had sex with her when she was 15, according to records. Frey was then 33 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

Police said the victim alleges that Frey had sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with her after the August 2008 rape.

Investigators obtained DNA samples from the victim and her child in May and served a search warrant for Frey’s DNA in June. Authorities interviewed Frey at the Mt. Carmel Police Department and took a DNA sample. He told investigators that he lived on Birkle Avenue and East Fourth Street in Bethlehem in 2008 and 2009.

In September, Bethlehem police received a DNA analysis that put the probability of Frey being the father of the victim’s child at 99.99999 percent, according to court records.

The now 44-year-old Frey faces single counts of rape, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault and two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault, all felonies. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned Frey last week, setting bail at $75,000 with a 10 percent cash option if approved by pre-trial services. As a condition of bail, he’s not to serve as a caregiver for any minor.

Frey failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 11.