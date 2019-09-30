Former Bethlehem man charged in alleged 2008 rape
He allegedly served as underage victim's caregiver
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former Lehigh Valley man is accused of raping and impregnating an underage girl more than a decade ago, while serving as her caregiver.
Keith A. Frey, of Northumberland County, is facing nearly a dozen sexual assault charges in connection to the alleged attacks that his accuser said took place in Bethlehem over several years.
In May, a detective with the Bethlehem Police Department interviewed the victim, who reported that she visited Frey in August 2008 at his home on the city’s South Side, according to court records. She alleges that he had sex with her when she was 15, according to records. Frey was then 33 years old at the time of the alleged assault.
Police said the victim alleges that Frey had sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with her after the August 2008 rape.
Investigators obtained DNA samples from the victim and her child in May and served a search warrant for Frey’s DNA in June. Authorities interviewed Frey at the Mt. Carmel Police Department and took a DNA sample. He told investigators that he lived on Birkle Avenue and East Fourth Street in Bethlehem in 2008 and 2009.
In September, Bethlehem police received a DNA analysis that put the probability of Frey being the father of the victim’s child at 99.99999 percent, according to court records.
The now 44-year-old Frey faces single counts of rape, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault and two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault, all felonies. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned Frey last week, setting bail at $75,000 with a 10 percent cash option if approved by pre-trial services. As a condition of bail, he’s not to serve as a caregiver for any minor.
Frey failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 11.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Lehigh Hanson to buy Keystone Cement plant near Bath
The $151 million deal still has to be reviewed by regulators, but is expected to close in the coming months.Read More »
- Former Bethlehem man charged in alleged 2008 rape
- Young hockey players hit the ice with national sled hockey team
- Northampton County DA to hold news conference on community policing
- Family mourns loss of beloved father, grandfather one year after Allentown car bombing
- 69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
- Victim compensation funds at Pa. Roman Catholic dioceses to close
Latest From The Newsroom
- Reading man wounded, another charged in Pottsville shooting
- Lehigh Hanson to buy Keystone Cement plant near Bath
- Church devastated by fire that may have been sparked by lightning
- Updated Pennsylvanians have a week left to register to vote for November election
- Bucks County designated 'High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area'
- NJ correctional nurse used databases to aid in relationship with inmate, authorities say
- Former Bethlehem man charged in alleged 2008 rape
- How to stand up for yourself and just say no
- Young hockey players hit the ice with national sled hockey team
- Mifflin student named Berks' Outstanding Young Woman