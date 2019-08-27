Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial

Northampton County Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mulqueen described a photo of a choke hold that prosecutors say shows Antonio Montoya abusing a developmentally disabled adult.

"Shows the choke hold and shows his face turning bluish twinge, as though he can't breathe."

The 33-year old former employee of Philadelphia based Resources for Human Development, which runs 27 group homes in Northeast Pennsylvania, and provides programs for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, faces charges of strangulation and neglect of care of a dependent person.

Charges were bound over for trial.

However, charges of simple assault were dropped by the D.A.

"We will continue to investigate to make sure we learn everything we can about what is going on," Mulqueen said.

Montoya, who rose to the role of site supervisor, is also accused of going to a strip club with two other employees and locking several mentally disabled adults in a car while he was inside.

According to a company investigator a victim said "Antonio told me not to talk, or I'll be in trouble."

A Bethlehem Township detective testified Montoya admitted to the strip club escapade, admitted to doing it before and admitted to the choke hold but said it was a joke.

James Heidecker is Montoya's attorney.

"Did your client say that to the officer? " WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.

"That is what the officer said, we'll have to find out," Heidecker said.

Montoya, who was fired, is due back in court in November.