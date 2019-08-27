Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial
Northampton County Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mulqueen described a photo of a choke hold that prosecutors say shows Antonio Montoya abusing a developmentally disabled adult.
"Shows the choke hold and shows his face turning bluish twinge, as though he can't breathe."
The 33-year old former employee of Philadelphia based Resources for Human Development, which runs 27 group homes in Northeast Pennsylvania, and provides programs for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, faces charges of strangulation and neglect of care of a dependent person.
Charges were bound over for trial.
However, charges of simple assault were dropped by the D.A.
"We will continue to investigate to make sure we learn everything we can about what is going on," Mulqueen said.
Montoya, who rose to the role of site supervisor, is also accused of going to a strip club with two other employees and locking several mentally disabled adults in a car while he was inside.
According to a company investigator a victim said "Antonio told me not to talk, or I'll be in trouble."
A Bethlehem Township detective testified Montoya admitted to the strip club escapade, admitted to doing it before and admitted to the choke hold but said it was a joke.
James Heidecker is Montoya's attorney.
"Did your client say that to the officer? " WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.
"That is what the officer said, we'll have to find out," Heidecker said.
Montoya, who was fired, is due back in court in November.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project
Once a development agreement is in place, the developer will identify and secure a hotel chainRead More »
- Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial
- The Great Allentown Fair opens Tuesday with 'Dollapaloosa'
- Stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia coming to Wind Creek Event Center
- Mayor: Allentown to file lawsuit against drug companies for opioid crisis
- Animal shelter in Easton needs help after more than $3K in medical supplies go bad
- Upper Saucon approves agreement with Wildlands Conservancy
Latest From The Newsroom
- Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial
- Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
- Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing friend while showing him gun
- Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty
- New Jersey court ruling lets assisted suicide go ahead
- Updated Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project
- Health Beat: Type 2 drugs: Life-changing for Type 1 diabetes
- Ribbon-cutting celebrates reconstruction of water system in Monroe County
- Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
- Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe