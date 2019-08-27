Lehigh Valley

Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 02:46 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 03:08 PM EDT

Northampton County Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mulqueen described a photo of a choke hold that prosecutors say shows Antonio Montoya abusing a developmentally disabled adult.

"Shows the choke hold and shows his face turning bluish twinge, as though he can't breathe."

The 33-year old former employee of Philadelphia based Resources for Human Development, which runs 27 group homes in Northeast Pennsylvania, and provides programs for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, faces charges of strangulation and neglect of care of a dependent person.

Charges were bound over for trial.

However, charges of simple assault were dropped by the D.A.

"We will continue to investigate to make sure we learn everything we can about what is going on," Mulqueen said.

Montoya, who rose to the role of site supervisor, is also accused of going to a strip club with two other employees and locking several mentally disabled adults in a car while he was inside.

According to a company investigator a victim said "Antonio told me not to talk, or I'll be in trouble."

A Bethlehem Township detective testified Montoya admitted to the strip club escapade, admitted to doing it before and admitted to the choke hold but said it was a joke.

James Heidecker is Montoya's attorney.

"Did your client say that to the officer? " WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.

"That is what the officer said, we'll have to find out," Heidecker said.

Montoya, who was fired, is due back in court in November.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

05:04 PM

  • SSE 8 mph
  • 25°
  • 52%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Road reopens after tractor-trailer apparently collapses on itself
69 News

Road reopens after tractor-trailer apparently collapses on itself

Kolbe Academy, a faith-based addiction recovery high school, holds grand opening

Kolbe Academy, a faith-based addiction recovery high school, holds grand opening

Allentown diocese to host grand opening of Kolbe Academy

Allentown diocese to host grand opening of Kolbe Academy

Youth flag football team raises money for trip to nationals

Youth flag football team raises money for trip to nationals

IronPigs end final homestand with series win over Rail Riders

IronPigs end final homestand with series win over Rail Riders

Volunteers come to rescue of old Allentown cemetery

Volunteers come to rescue of old Allentown cemetery

Police: Driver lost consciousness, ran red light, causing multi-vehicle crash
Mike Nester | for 69 News

Police: Driver lost consciousness, ran red light, causing multi-vehicle crash

Truck, SUV collide in Lehigh Township
Rich Rolan

Truck, SUV collide in Lehigh Township

Lehigh Valley Zoo welcomes new mascot 'Radley the Sea Turtle'

Lehigh Valley Zoo welcomes new mascot 'Radley the Sea Turtle'

Allentown holds 2nd annual Tour De Camelot

Allentown holds 2nd annual Tour De Camelot

Community cleans up Allentown elementary school ahead of new school year

Community cleans up Allentown elementary school ahead of new school year

10-year-old struck by bullet at Coca-Cola Park honored by Allentown police

10-year-old struck by bullet at Coca-Cola Park honored by Allentown police

Crash leaves hole in restaurant in Lehigh County

Crash leaves hole in restaurant in Lehigh County

Hunting spotted lanternflies in the name of art

Hunting spotted lanternflies in the name of art

Police: Allentown man admits involvement in fight and shooting

Police: Allentown man admits involvement in fight and shooting

Pennsylvania authorities perform criminal enforcement operation in Allentown
Courtesy of Rich Rolen

Pennsylvania authorities perform criminal enforcement operation in Allentown

Teen arrested in Allentown shooting

Teen arrested in Allentown shooting

History's Headlines: Limeport still plays ball

History's Headlines: Limeport still plays ball

Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome

Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome

2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game

2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game

Easton community rallies to help find transplant for coach in need of kidney donor

Easton community rallies to help find transplant for coach in need of kidney donor

Local economist: Consumers are going to feel the effects of China's tariffs

Local economist: Consumers are going to feel the effects of China's tariffs

Inmate charged after allegedly damaging cell, spitting on C.O.

Inmate charged after allegedly damaging cell, spitting on C.O.

One lane of Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem to be closed Saturday, Sunday morning
Hub Wilson

One lane of Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem to be closed Saturday, Sunday morning

Easton police asking for public's help in identifying bicycle theft suspect

Easton police asking for public's help in identifying bicycle theft suspect

Accused serial child molester rejects plea deal for 20 years

Accused serial child molester rejects plea deal for 20 years

Emergency responders take part in active shooter drill at LCCC

Emergency responders take part in active shooter drill at LCCC

Tractor-trailer overturns on Route 309 near Lehigh, Schuylkill line
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Tractor-trailer overturns on Route 309 near Lehigh, Schuylkill line

Teen arrested in shooting that injured woman in Allentown
69 News

Teen arrested in shooting that injured woman in Allentown

Salisbury Township supports Fair Districts PA

Salisbury Township supports Fair Districts PA

Recent funding cut might put centers who employ people with disabilities in jeopardy

Recent funding cut might put centers who employ people with disabilities in jeopardy

ASD approves various contracts, remains silent on budget
69 News

ASD approves various contracts, remains silent on budget

Violent summer in Allentown has leaders focusing on beefing up neighborhood watch groups

Violent summer in Allentown has leaders focusing on beefing up neighborhood watch groups

Salvation Army holds annual backpack giveaway

Salvation Army holds annual backpack giveaway

Volunteers, staffers working around the clock to prep Great Allentown Fair

Volunteers, staffers working around the clock to prep Great Allentown Fair

Police looking for whoever was stealing stop signs at intersection in Northampton County

Police looking for whoever was stealing stop signs at intersection in Northampton County

Police say cell phone photo helps authorities nab alleged robber
MGN

Police say cell phone photo helps authorities nab alleged robber

Charter schools decline Allentown School District's request to accept reduction in tuition payments

Charter schools decline Allentown School District's request to accept reduction in tuition payments

Number of passengers traveling through LVIA continues to soar this summer
69 News

Number of passengers traveling through LVIA continues to soar this summer

Allentown fairgoers can get in for $1 Tuesday by donating food items

Allentown fairgoers can get in for $1 Tuesday by donating food items

Salvation Army hands out free school supplies to Lehigh Valley families

Salvation Army hands out free school supplies to Lehigh Valley families

Estimate increases to revamp South Whitehall headquarters
69 News

Estimate increases to revamp South Whitehall headquarters

LVPC looks to the future with FutureLV

LVPC looks to the future with FutureLV

IronPigs drop third straight at home to Syracuse, 2-1

IronPigs drop third straight at home to Syracuse, 2-1

Hot rodder gives kids ride in a unique home-built vehicle

Hot rodder gives kids ride in a unique home-built vehicle

Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk

Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk

Allentown City Council approves extending deadline for approval of interim department heads

Allentown City Council approves extending deadline for approval of interim department heads

Sen. Casey reads from Mueller Report, supports Biden in Bethlehem Twp. town hall

Sen. Casey reads from Mueller Report, supports Biden in Bethlehem Twp. town hall

Northampton County gives West Easton's newly formed police department financial boost

Northampton County gives West Easton's newly formed police department financial boost

Phantom's release 3-game preseason schedule

Phantom's release 3-game preseason schedule