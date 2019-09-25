Lehigh Valley

Former gym in Lehigh County now home to senior living center

Sep 25, 2019

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A former Lehigh County gym is now home to a new senior living center. Parkland Manor has moved into the old 24-7 Fitness location in South Whitehall Township.

Developer Abe Atiyeh built the facility, saying it was the best location on the Lehigh Valley.

The now open phase 1 is a one floor Personal Care home. Plans are to expand on the 25-acre property in the next five to 10 years.

Key recreation activities will be kept, including volleyball and swimming.

40 employees have been hired, with 40 more for phase 2, and up to 400 when the entire project is complete.

