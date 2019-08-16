Former Milides building in Easton being razed, turned into parking lot

EASTON, Pa. - A vacant Northampton County building that used to house the voter registration office is no longer standing.

Crews were seen Friday tearing down the building that sits across from the courthouse in Easton.

County Executive Lamont McClure says the property will be turned into a new, more accessible parking lot for the courthouse and county offices.

He says all other parking lots are on a hill, making it harder for senior citizens and the disabled to get into the buildings.

He says he'd like to see the new parking lot go in by the winter.