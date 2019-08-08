Former PPL Plaza gets new name, architects in charge of redesign announced
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The former PPL Plaza now has a new name.
Somera Road Inc., a New York-based commercial real estate firm, said Thursday the plaza in the center of Allentown's Hamilton Square will now be named Grand Plaza.
The firm hired architectural firm ESa for interior renovations. The firm tapped Hawkins Partners, Inc. to lead the redesign of the outdoor plaza.
The firm bought the plaza in April at a sheriff's sale for $16 million.
