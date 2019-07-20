Former WFMZ weatherman now forecasting for NASA
Forecasting weather for picnics, ball games and other events is hard enough, but try doing it for a rocket launch.
That is what former WFMZ Saturday morning weatherman Brian Cizek is doing for NASA in Florida.
Cizek is now in training as a launch weather officer for the 45th Weather Squad out of Cape Canaveral.
He can give the green light, or not, for rocket launches.
"Our job is to make sure those rockets make it out of our atmosphere into space as safe as possible," said Cizek, "We do the weather support for everything that launches, flies or lands at Cape Canaveral, Kennedy Space Center and Patrick Air Force Base."
So what is the best weather for a rocket launch?
"The best weather is weather for doing most things outside," said Cizek. "Calm winds and clear skies. Wind and temperature. Primarily looking to make sure the rocket does not induce a lightening strike.
Cizek says the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch and moon landing is sparking a lot of buzz at NASA.
"Really in my opinion and what most people agree is the greatest accomplishment in human history," said Cizek, "specially considering the technology back then with the computers.
Over 400 thousand people were working on the Apollo mission."
-
