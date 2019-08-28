Fountain Hill borough considers change in police

FOUNTAIN HILL BOROUGH, Pa. - One borough in Lehigh County is considering its options to cut costs.

Fountain Hill Borough Council is holding an informative meeting Sept. 3 to discuss the possibility of partial Pennsylvania State Police coverage for the borough. But Council President Leo Atkinson wants to make one part very clear: This is simply one option they are considering and no final decision will be made on this date.

"We are examining all options," he confirmed.

Atkinson says the borough is in a dire financial situation, some of which can be attributed to rising pension costs, high property tax rates, and a large percentage of tax-exempt properties.

"As a borough, we are already at the bare minimum, We've already made cuts across the board," he said.

He says the police department takes up about 53% of general fund spending. Yes, costs could be cut by taking away things like the park system or pool program, but that's just a small cut, according to Atkinson.

"That maybe costs $30,000 and we need about $300,000 to $400,000 a year," he said.

As a result, the borough is bringing in a PSP lieutenant Sept. 3 to make a presentation to council about what partial coverage state police could provide. Atkinson says they're looking to find out how state police would cooperate with the borough's police, what incidents they would respond to, what their response times are, and more.

Atkinson says any cost saving measure is not reflective of dissatisfaction with local police. He says the way things are going, the borough won't be able to afford a local department next year, so members want to make a decision now to be able to afford their police department in the future.

"I am 100% against any kind of situation where we wouldn't have a local police department," said Atkinson. "I personally believe we have great officers that are an asset to the community. The thing is, we just need to control costs. We are not making any decisions that would negatively impact residents' safety."

The borough is looking at scheduling a larger public meeting near the end of September or in early October for anyone looking to voice his or her concerns.