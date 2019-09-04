Fountain Hill considering asking for state police coverage
State police cruisers might soon be cruising the streets of Fountain Hill.
The borough is considering scaling back its own department's coverage to save money. But not everyone is on board.
A meeting about the issue Tuesday night had to be canceled due to too many people attending.
Council says overnight shifts are getting too expensive and think state police could help. However, opponents say that will hurt response time.
So could higher taxes be the answer?
"My fear is that the loving support the police provide will be absent or delayed," said Mayor Carolee Gifford.
Gifford opposes a possible plan to have state police cover overnight shifts for the borough police department, which is currently made up of nine full time and six part time officers.
"It's totally a money issue," Gifford said.
Council says 24-7 borough police coverage is too expensive. Fill-in councilman Fran Ferncin says another option is to raise taxes.
"Most of the people that came last night want to do that, and they want to keep the police force and that is something we may have to do," Ferncin said.
"It's not just the police dept. it's everything," said Borough Manager Tony Branco.
He adds Fountain Hill loses out on nearly $200 million from non-taxable properties.
Add in an impending storm water management bill of $750,000 and less money than expected coming from the neighboring Wind Creek casino, and borough finances are stretched to the limit.
"Council is doing their due diligence and looking at the highest budget department we have," he said.
The police department makes up 35% of the borough's budget. Mayor Gifford, who works for St. Luke's, is hopeful they can kick in extra funds.
The hospital gave about $100,000 to the borough last year.
The next meeting for all of this is September 17 at St. Luke's.
