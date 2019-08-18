Fowler Center gives away school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In South Bethlehem, children and their families lined up outside of the Fowler Community Wellness Center for a program to help them prepare for the upcoming school year.
300 backpacks were given away along with school supplies. Children were also offered free haircuts.
The event was sponsored by the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley.
