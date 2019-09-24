Free naloxone to be distributed in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau is offering free naloxone at its office in Allentown.

The bureau at 245 North Sixth Street will give out the medication starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, until the supply is gone.

No questions will be asked and no paperwork is required.

Naloxine, known by its brand name Narcan, reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Medical personnel distributing the medication will provide information on how to administer it and get help.