Free summer playground program registration in Allentown opens June 17
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Registration opens Monday, June 17 for the city of Allentown’s eight-week free summer playground program.
The city’s summer playground program began in 1914 when General Harry C.Trexler and Mrs. Trexler sponsored an outing called “Romper Day.” The celebration is still the culminating event of the summer and consists of various games, relay races, dances and much more.
“Our summer playground program keeps children busy,” said Allentown Mayor Ray O’Connell. “The program includes sports like basketball, wiffleball, kickball, and soccer and activities like swimming, arts and crafts and environmental education, all of which are supervised by playground instructors.”
The city offers playground activities for children ages 7 to 15 at 17 locations. Hours are 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, including free lunch.
Playground registrants can participate in an end of the year field trip to Dorney Park &Wildwater Kingdom and the Monday, August 5 at 7 p.m. Romper Day Celebration at J. Birney Crum Stadium.
Daily participants are eligible to win free prizes at the end of the season, including bicycles, scooters, skateboards, sporting equipment, arts and crafts supplies and much more.
