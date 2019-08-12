Fresh Air Fund kids arrive in Lehigh Valley for outdoor fun
EMMAUS, Pa. - Inner city kids from the Big Apple are getting some fresh air in the Lehigh Valley before summer ends.
Kids from New York City arrived in Emmaus Monday. They're part of the Fresh Air Fund and will be spending the next week hanging out with host families in the region.
The program gives kids the chance to do fun things outdoors and enjoy the benefits of nature.
"They can run and go in the creek, and go to the zoo. Some things that they don't get to do when they're at home on the concrete," said Alice Hornbake with the Fresh Air Fund.
The Fresh Air Fund has provided free summer experiences to more than a million New York City kids from low-income communities since the 1800's.
