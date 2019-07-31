Fresh food without waiting in line: Smart Market opens at LVIA
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Travelers at Lehigh Valley International Airport can now get fresh food without waiting in line at the cash register.
"Smart Market" by Canteen vending company opened in the departure terminal.
Just swipe a credit card at the kiosk and when the light turns green, you can open the door to pick what you want.
The system can sense each item you choose.
The company says the self-checkout market acts like a grab-and-go for busy travelers.
"We never close. We're always fresh. We're always on. We never call out late. We don't get sick. It's always here," said Eric Murray, district general manager of Canteen.
The Smart Market can also tell if you change your mind. It will credit back your card if you put an item back while the door is open, but once you shut the door, it locks again.
