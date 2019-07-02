Fugitive returned to U.S., will answer to accusations of child rape
Cristobal Alfaro had fled to El Salvador in 2011
EASTON, Pa. - Federal authorities have returned a Central American fugitive to Northampton County, so he could answer to allegations that he repeatedly raped a young girl starting more than a decade ago.
The Easton Police Department charged Cristobal Alfaro with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and related offenses in connection to a series of attacks that allegedly took place between August 2006 and July 2010. When investigators tried to interview Alfaro in 2011, they learned that he fled to El Salvador to avoid prosecution.
Members of an FBI task force apprehended Alfaro in San Salvador, El Salvador, in November 2017, according to the FBI. The now 47-year-old was turned over to the FBI by Salvadoran authorities on Sunday. FBI agents escorted Alfaro to Northampton County early Monday morning.
District Judge Vivian Zumas arraigned Alfaro on more than a dozen charges, setting bail at $100,000. The FBI reports it’s anticipated that federal prosecutors will dismiss a federal warrant for unlawful flight against Alfaro.
Easton police in September 2011 received a report of suspected child abuse from the Northampton County division of children, youth and families. County officials reported that Alfaro had been accused of repeatedly raping and sexually molesting a young girl in his Easton home for nearly five years.
Investigators said the victim was known to Alfaro.
The victim detailed for investigators the almost daily rapes and sexual assaults at the hands of Alfaro, according to court records. Records indicate that the alleged assaults began when the girl was 11 years old.
The girl told investigators that Alfaro threatened to kill her and her mother, if she ever told anyone about the alleged sexual assaults, according to court records. As the victim got older, he also threatened to kill her boyfriend, if she ever revealed to him the assaults.
Authorities charged Alfaro with single counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, corruption of minor and child endangerment. He also faces three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion and two counts each of indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault and terroristic threats.
Alfaro failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for July 8.
