Lehigh Valley

Fugitive returned to U.S., will answer to accusations of child rape

Cristobal Alfaro had fled to El Salvador in 2011

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 01:39 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:39 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - Federal authorities have returned a Central American fugitive to Northampton County, so he could answer to allegations that he repeatedly raped a young girl starting more than a decade ago.

The Easton Police Department charged Cristobal Alfaro with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and related offenses in connection to a series of attacks that allegedly took place between August 2006 and July 2010. When investigators tried to interview Alfaro in 2011, they learned that he fled to El Salvador to avoid prosecution.

Members of an FBI task force apprehended Alfaro in San Salvador, El Salvador, in November 2017, according to the FBI. The now 47-year-old was turned over to the FBI by Salvadoran authorities on Sunday. FBI agents escorted Alfaro to Northampton County early Monday morning.

District Judge Vivian Zumas arraigned Alfaro on more than a dozen charges, setting bail at $100,000. The FBI reports it’s anticipated that federal prosecutors will dismiss a federal warrant for unlawful flight against Alfaro.

Easton police in September 2011 received a report of suspected child abuse from the Northampton County division of children, youth and families. County officials reported that Alfaro had been accused of repeatedly raping and sexually molesting a young girl in his Easton home for nearly five years.
Investigators said the victim was known to Alfaro.

The victim detailed for investigators the almost daily rapes and sexual assaults at the hands of Alfaro, according to court records. Records indicate that the alleged assaults began when the girl was 11 years old.

The girl told investigators that Alfaro threatened to kill her and her mother, if she ever told anyone about the alleged sexual assaults, according to court records. As the victim got older, he also threatened to kill her boyfriend, if she ever revealed to him the assaults.

Authorities charged Alfaro with single counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, corruption of minor and child endangerment. He also faces three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion and two counts each of indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault and terroristic threats.

Alfaro failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for July 8.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

03:31 PM

  • WSW 15 mph
  • 32°
  • 53%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Slate Belt Regional Police searching for suspects in church burglary
Slate Belt Regional Police Department

Slate Belt Regional Police searching for suspects in church burglary

Diocese of Allentown to reduce office work force by 24 percent, take other cost-cutting measures

Diocese of Allentown to reduce office work force by 24 percent, take other cost-cutting measures

Upper Saucon police seeking person of interest in theft investigation
courtesy photo

Upper Saucon police seeking person of interest in theft investigation

Mechanical problem closes Allentown's Bucky Boyle splash park
Courtesy City of Allentown

Mechanical problem closes Allentown's Bucky Boyle splash park

Authorities determining whether charges to be filed in North Whitehall standoff

Authorities determining whether charges to be filed in North Whitehall standoff

State Police: Person reported to be armed with gun barricaded inside North Whitehall home
69 News

State Police: Person reported to be armed with gun barricaded inside North Whitehall home

Woman taken into custody after standoff in Lehigh County
69 News

Woman taken into custody after standoff in Lehigh County

IronPigs breakout the brooms, sweep rival Rail Riders

IronPigs breakout the brooms, sweep rival Rail Riders

Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem

Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem

Andre Reed 'goes the extra yard' by rehabbing park named after him

Andre Reed 'goes the extra yard' by rehabbing park named after him

ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths, says Schumer

ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths, says Schumer

Allentown police investigating Friday night shooting

Allentown police investigating Friday night shooting

1 person dead after crash in South Whitehall

1 person dead after crash in South Whitehall

Strong storms cause damage in Lehigh Valley, Berks County

Strong storms cause damage in Lehigh Valley, Berks County

AFD: Fireworks likely to blame for fire at Elementary School

AFD: Fireworks likely to blame for fire at Elementary School

Police find man in manic state in Wawa restroom

Police find man in manic state in Wawa restroom

July Fourth fun in Allentown

July Fourth fun in Allentown

Roof fire at McKinley Elementary School

Roof fire at McKinley Elementary School

Allentown ranked in top 10 most undervalued cities in US

Allentown ranked in top 10 most undervalued cities in US

Kids test fire safety skills in firefighter challenge

Kids test fire safety skills in firefighter challenge

Girl claims to be selling candy for school fundraiser in door-to-door scam

Girl claims to be selling candy for school fundraiser in door-to-door scam

Arrest warrant issued in homicide of Wilson man Wednesday
69 News

Arrest warrant issued in homicide of Wilson man Wednesday

Allentown School district passes resolution asking charter schools for 10% reimbursement cut
69 News

Allentown School district passes resolution asking charter schools for 10% reimbursement cut

New community center in Bethlehem aims to help families impacted by substance use

New community center in Bethlehem aims to help families impacted by substance use

Allentown school board names new Dieruff High School principal
Photo courtesy Allentown School District

Allentown school board names new Dieruff High School principal

State police suspect rash of Lehigh County car break-ins linked
69 News

State police suspect rash of Lehigh County car break-ins linked

Allentown man charged in connection to North Fifth Street shooting

Allentown man charged in connection to North Fifth Street shooting

Allentown School District approves budget with 1.75% tax increase

Allentown School District approves budget with 1.75% tax increase

LVPC says Jaindl's Lehigh Township plan is pretty divine

LVPC says Jaindl's Lehigh Township plan is pretty divine

Salisbury appoints interim police chief, recognizes and honors retiring top cop
69 News

Salisbury appoints interim police chief, recognizes and honors retiring top cop

World War II vet gets high school diploma seven decades later
69 News

World War II vet gets high school diploma seven decades later

Mother speaks out after man accused of homicide in woman's death

Mother speaks out after man accused of homicide in woman's death

Man's death in Wilson Borough Wednesday ruled a homicide

Man's death in Wilson Borough Wednesday ruled a homicide

Lehigh Township police looking for man accused of assaulting girlfriend, her children
Lehigh Township police

Lehigh Township police looking for man accused of assaulting girlfriend, her children

Clydesdale Bus Lines expands service to Lehigh Valley

Clydesdale Bus Lines expands service to Lehigh Valley

Man charged with homicide in 2018 death of woman in Lower Milford Township

Man charged with homicide in 2018 death of woman in Lower Milford Township

Heroes to Heroes Foundation helps local veterans heal through trips to Israel

Heroes to Heroes Foundation helps local veterans heal through trips to Israel

City Center announces 4 more merchants for the Downtown Allentown Market

City Center announces 4 more merchants for the Downtown Allentown Market

Allentown gearing up for 2019 Citizen's Police Academy

Allentown gearing up for 2019 Citizen's Police Academy

Fire drives family from Fountain Hill home

Fire drives family from Fountain Hill home

State police searching for hit-and-run driver
69 News

State police searching for hit-and-run driver

Racing to find a cure for Alzheimer's

Racing to find a cure for Alzheimer's

NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney visits LVH

NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney visits LVH

Allentown park restrooms to close after being vandalized

Allentown park restrooms to close after being vandalized

Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting

Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
69 News

Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years

Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business

Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business

3 displaced after Allentown fire
Rich Rolen

3 displaced after Allentown fire

City of Easton to apply for $4M grant for Cottingham Stadium renovations
69 News

City of Easton to apply for $4M grant for Cottingham Stadium renovations