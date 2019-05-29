Fundraiser held in Allentown for professional wrestler battling liver cancer
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A fundraiser was held in Allentown for a professional wrestler with ties to the area who is battling liver cancer.
Samu Anoa'i, who made his mark in the WWE and trains local wrestlers, is down but not out. He has always been known as one of the strongest guys around.
He comes from an Anoa'i family which has produced a long line of professional wrestlers, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
However, last October the family received a devastating blow when Samu found out he had stage 4 liver cancer.
But Samu has been fighting and the entire Anoa'i family has been there to support him.
His son Lance, who just made his WWE debut on Monday, is impressed with his dad's strength. Lance wants to make sure his dad stays that way.
So as Samu is on the waiting list for a liver transplant, Lance has put together a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs.
On Wednesday, the WWE sent a few of its legends like Samoa Joe and Allentown's own Billy Kidman to Mountainville Memorial Hall to sign autographs to help raise money as well.
Samu has spent the last 30 years helping out the community by training wrestlers at the Wild Samoan Training Center. They then appear in his wrestling association, WXWC4 for live TV.
But now on his 55th birthday, he's realizing it's ok to let others help build him back up too.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Pigs split doubleheader, Haseley shines in debut
The IronPigs split their doubleheader in Pawtucket Wednesday night, after being rained out the night before.Read More »
- Lafayette College's "Green Move Out" program helps Easton-area community organizations
- Hail rips through Lehigh County, giving scare to some residents
- Wind Creek Hospitality given go-ahead to move forward with purchase of Sands Bethlehem
- Emeril Lagasse will give cooking demonstration at Lehigh Valley Food and Wine Festival
- Phillies promote outfield prospect Haseley to Triple-A
- Fundraiser held in Allentown for professional wrestler battling liver cancer
Latest From The Newsroom
- Mount Penn in Berks without power after lightning strikes tree, pole and wires come down
- Hail rips through Lehigh County, giving scare to some residents
- Wind Creek Hospitality given go-ahead to move forward with purchase of Sands Bethlehem
- Lafayette College's "Green Move Out" program helps Easton-area community organizations
- PHOTOS: Hail in Lehigh Valley
- Fundraiser held in Allentown for professional wrestler battling liver cancer
- Tornado in Morgantown case of deja vu for Berks County family
- Police release details on Caernarvon Township crash which killed 21-year-old woman
- Cleanup continues after EF2 tornado in Caernarvon Township
- PHOTOS: Go Go Gadjet opens 2019 Downtown Alive series