Fundraiser held in Allentown for professional wrestler battling liver cancer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A fundraiser was held in Allentown for a professional wrestler with ties to the area who is battling liver cancer.

Samu Anoa'i, who made his mark in the WWE and trains local wrestlers, is down but not out. He has always been known as one of the strongest guys around.

He comes from an Anoa'i family which has produced a long line of professional wrestlers, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

However, last October the family received a devastating blow when Samu found out he had stage 4 liver cancer.

But Samu has been fighting and the entire Anoa'i family has been there to support him.

His son Lance, who just made his WWE debut on Monday, is impressed with his dad's strength. Lance wants to make sure his dad stays that way.

So as Samu is on the waiting list for a liver transplant, Lance has put together a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs.

On Wednesday, the WWE sent a few of its legends like Samoa Joe and Allentown's own Billy Kidman to Mountainville Memorial Hall to sign autographs to help raise money as well.

Samu has spent the last 30 years helping out the community by training wrestlers at the Wild Samoan Training Center. They then appear in his wrestling association, WXWC4 for live TV.

But now on his 55th birthday, he's realizing it's ok to let others help build him back up too.