Funeral procession held for Perkasie police chief

PERKASIE, Pa. - A community took to the streets to pay their respects to Perkasie's police chief.

A funeral procession was held Friday morning for Chief Steven Hillias.

It started at the police headquarters in Bucks County, and his body was driven through the streets of Perkasie and Sellersville.

Hillias died suddenly after a medical episode on Sunday. He was 49.

Hillias served as the leader of the department since 2014.