Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension

LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A young girl was killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lower Milford Township, Lehigh County.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash on I-476 south between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley interchanges around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said.

Esther Park, 5, died at the scene, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.

The girl's parents and two other children in the car were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is not known. Three other people also sustained injuries.

A box truck rear-ended the family's car, causing a chain reaction crash, state police said.

One of the vehicles ended up on its side, according to a witness. Three of the vehicles were severely damaged, police said.

The highway was closed for several hours while state police reconstructed the accident.