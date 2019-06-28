Girl claims to be selling candy for school fundraiser in door-to-door scam

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When a child knocks on your door selling candy for a school trip, you may hand over the cash no questions asked. This is your reminder to ask lots of questions.

Stephen Collins lives in Allentown. His house was the target of a door-to-door scam carried out by a girl who claimed to be a student at Raub Middle School.

At each home she stops at, she asks residents to purchase See's Candy in support of an upcoming field trip.

"She told me she was doing a fundraiser and asked if I would just do a cash contribution," said Collins.

She's even got a paper trail to prove her previous transactions.

"She had a form she said she was selling See's candy's we like see's candies so I ordered some peanut brittle," said Blair Couch, also an Allentown resident.

But it's summer, which means no school, no field trips and certainly no peanut brittle.

"When I told my husband he said 'well school's over' and I kind of thought that, but I wasn't sure," said Couch.

But the girl they saw on their doorstep was nothing short of sweet.

"[She was] tall. She looked like she could've been athletic, dark hair, dark complexion," said Couch.

WFMZ obtained slightly different descriptions of the girl with each person we talk to, but her strategy stays constant. She stops at a house or two and then moves on to an entirely different neighborhood.

Users of the NextDoor app say the girl has been seen alone and with a car waiting for her to make each sale and move on.

Raub Middle School administrators say they're aware of the fake fundraiser. Any phone numbers or contact information given to you upon your order is fraudulent. Allentown Police welcome any surveillance video or photos.