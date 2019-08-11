Girls Scouts across Eastern Pa. celebrate National S'more Day

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An iconic campfire treat is getting lots of attention across the country on Saturday.

Saturday marked National S'mores Day.

Among those celebrating: The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

The Scouts hosted a free event at Percy Ruhe Park in Allentown for families.

Kids and their parents made s'mores and participated in education activities.

The s'more has a history dating back nearly 100 years. The first recipe for s'mores appeared in a Girl Scout publication in 1927.