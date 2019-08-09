Godsmack set to headline Steel Stage Friday at Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Touring for their new album "When Legends Rise," Godsmack headlines Musikfest's Steel Stage tonight at 7:30.
Band members Sully Erna and Shannon Larkin sat down with WFMZ's Alex Hogan to talk about the band's Scars Foundation and when they knew they wanted to be rock stars.
