Gov. Tom Wolf signs bill allowing for Allentown State hospital demolition, sale into law
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation allowing for the demolition and sale of the Allentown State Hospital.
The law creates a competitive bidding process for the sale of the approximately 195-acre Allentown State Hospital.
The law directs the state Department of General Services to create the bidding process.
A buyer would be selected based on best value and return on investment. In addition to price, the criteria could include the proposed use of the property, job creation, and return to the property tax rolls.
The law creates a competitive solicitation committee which would review proposals and recommend a buyer.
The committee would consist of the Secretary of General Services as well as the member of the Senate and the member of the House of Representatives in whose respective districts the majority of the property is located.
The committee would also include an official representative of the municipality in which the majority of the property is located.
