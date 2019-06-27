Lehigh Valley

Greater chances to reach 90 degrees for the high the next few days

Scattered storms this weekend then cooler

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 05:45 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 09:06 AM EDT

Greater chances to reach 90 degrees for the high the next few days

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and moderately humid. High: 90

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 65

FRIDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid; a shower or thunderstorm possible late in the day and at night. High: 91, Low: 70

A broad area of high pressure centered between Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky is really starting to take hold of our weather now here in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. This feature will continue to dominate through the end of the week leading to mostly dry conditions along with decent amounts of sunshine and increasing warmth.

Wednesday was no exception to the rule as the day started clear, and then fair weather cumulus clouds bubbled up as we got into the afternoon. High temperatures reached the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Fortunately the dew points, which better measure the amount of moisture in the air, weren't too terribly high. These numbers were mostly either side of 60 degrees, with a few spots in the mid 60s. And while that is noticeable, it's not an oppressive feeling you'll get when those numbers get to at or above 70 degrees.

A few showers and a thunderstorm or two popped up over north-central Pennsylvania during the mid-afternoon Wednesday and rumbled southeast through the Interstate 81 corridor by late afternoon, with a severe thunderstorm warning even issued for Schuylkill County. Those storms made it about as far southeast as Berks and Lehigh counties before fizzling pretty quickly toward sunset.

For the rest of the evening and nighttime, outside of a very isolated downpour that tracked between Schuylkill and Berks counties close to midnight, it was dry and muggy with clear to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures dropped into the mid and upper 60s. 

Thursday should be entirely rain and storm free with plenty of sunshine and afternoon high temperatures getting a degree or two warmer compared to Wednesday, right around 90 degrees. Friday also features afternoon high temperatures at or just above 90 degrees. While these levels are hot, dew points once again won't be extremely high.

We mentioned above about 70 degrees or higher being the benchmark for really oppressive air, but for Thursday, dew points actually start in the low to mid 60s, dropping into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Friday, the dew points will generally be in the low to mid 60s. This means heat index temperatures will either be the same as the actual air temperature or just a degree or two warmer. While Friday will be mainly dry, a late day and nighttime shower or thunderstorm will be possible, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, as a weak upper level disturbance tracks by to our north.

A stronger system, a cold front, will drop down from our north for Saturday clashing with a slightly more humid air mass. The result will be a greater chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening Saturday.

It certainly won't be a washout Saturday, so don't cancel outdoor plans, just have an alternate plan in place to run inside briefly. While an organized severe weather outbreak is not anticipated at this time, we can't entirely rule out a couple severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and large hail. With more cloud cover expected Saturday, it will help to knock afternoon high temperatures down somewhat to the upper 80s.

Saturday's cold front is expected to push mostly off to our south by Sunday, but a weak area of low pressure dropping down from New England behind the front may still be enough to spark a shower or thunderstorm with intervals of sun and clouds otherwise.

It's very well possible the greatest chance for this shower or thunderstorm to occur will be early in the morning Sunday, and then the rest of the day is dry. Sunday's high temperatures will drop to the mid 80s behind the cold front, and humidity will start dropping as well.

By Monday, we can expect much more comfortable humidity levels with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds in from our north.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:50 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 25°
  • 58%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season
StateTtheatre

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized
69 News

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution
69 News

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion
69 News

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign
69 News

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law

AHA honors Allentown EMS for its treatment of heart attack victims
69 News

AHA honors Allentown EMS for its treatment of heart attack victims

Taking Back Sunday performance at Sands Bethlehem canceled
69 News

Taking Back Sunday performance at Sands Bethlehem canceled

State police investigate storage facility break-in
69 News

State police investigate storage facility break-in

Dirtbike driver nearly crashes into police car after popping wheelie

Dirtbike driver nearly crashes into police car after popping wheelie

Allentown Health Bureau offering free HIV testing

Allentown Health Bureau offering free HIV testing

Woman hopes to enable a stranger to have children by donating her uterus

Woman hopes to enable a stranger to have children by donating her uterus

Man taken to hospital after Allentown shooting

Man taken to hospital after Allentown shooting

History's Headlines: The passing of a legend

History's Headlines: The passing of a legend

New PPL Plaza owner hires Altitude Marketing to lead rebranding efforts

New PPL Plaza owner hires Altitude Marketing to lead rebranding efforts

Allentown, Cornell University to study noise pollution in the city
69 News

Allentown, Cornell University to study noise pollution in the city

ZZ Top coming to the Sands Bethlehem in October
Sands Bethlehem Event Center

ZZ Top coming to the Sands Bethlehem in October

LVHN expands partnership with CVS Health
69 News

LVHN expands partnership with CVS Health

Hall of Famer Andre Reed set to volunteer for park cleanup

Hall of Famer Andre Reed set to volunteer for park cleanup

Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash

Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash

Allentown demonstrators speak out against violence after mass shooting outside nightclub

Allentown demonstrators speak out against violence after mass shooting outside nightclub

IronPigs drop series finale in Columbus, 10-9

IronPigs drop series finale in Columbus, 10-9

Summer fun at the Emmaus pool

Summer fun at the Emmaus pool

Bulldogs took over Allentown Fairgrounds

Bulldogs took over Allentown Fairgrounds

Philadelphia man dies from injuries sustained in May car accident

Philadelphia man dies from injuries sustained in May car accident

Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Electric fan collectors gather at convention in Bethlehem

Electric fan collectors gather at convention in Bethlehem

Allentown expands summer youth meals programs

Allentown expands summer youth meals programs

Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads

Couple who met while working at Martin Guitar say

Couple who met while working at Martin Guitar say "I Do" on Make Music Day

9th annual Sabor Latin Festival kicks off at SteelStacks

9th annual Sabor Latin Festival kicks off at SteelStacks

Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub

Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub

Boz Scaggs concert at State Theatre in Easton rescheduled

Boz Scaggs concert at State Theatre in Easton rescheduled

Air quality report: No detectable concentrations of asbestos or lead after Martin Tower implosion
69 News

Air quality report: No detectable concentrations of asbestos or lead after Martin Tower implosion

Allentown charter school sues over embezzled payroll taxes

Allentown charter school sues over embezzled payroll taxes

State representatives weigh in on AR-15's being used in Allentown nightclub shooting

State representatives weigh in on AR-15's being used in Allentown nightclub shooting

1969 acoustic guitar sells for over $1m, setting world auction record
Christie's Inc.

1969 acoustic guitar sells for over $1m, setting world auction record

Funeral procession held for Perkasie police chief

Funeral procession held for Perkasie police chief

Northampton County to state: Fund new voting machines now
69 News

Northampton County to state: Fund new voting machines now

Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension

Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension

Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan
69 News

Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that injured 10
69 News

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that injured 10

Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction

Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction