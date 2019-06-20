Mother of homicide victim tells court 'I pray for justice and peace for my family'

69 News Gregory Lewis, left, and Vaughn Felix

EASTON, Pa. - Russell Davis said the November 2016 shooting death of his son, Michael Davis, impacted him as a husband and a father.

He told a Northampton County judge that he can't make his wife smile like she used to. And as a father, you're supposed to protect your children and pick them up when they fall, he said.

"I couldn't do that for Mike," Russell Davis said.

Northampton County Judge Paula Roscioli on Thursday sentenced Gregory Lewis to life in prison without the possibility for parole in the shooting death of Michael Davis outside his Palmer Township home. Lewis's co-defendant, Vaughn Felix, admitted to shooting Davis in the face as he and Lewis tried to kidnap him, so they could rob the Forks Township cell phone store where Michael Davis was a manager.

Davis was shot after refusing to cooperate.

A jury in April convicted Lewis on all 56 charges he faced in connection with a robbery spree across the Lehigh Valley involving multiple cell phones stores and an Easton jewelry store. Roscioli also sentenced Lewis to 113 to 227 years in state prison to be served consecutively to the life sentence.

Felix, meanwhile, agreed to testify against Lewis and pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder, six counts of robbery and one count of theft of a handgun.

The judge spent about 30 minutes before imposing sentence explaining the lengthy sentencing guidelines. Lewis's defense attorney Robert Eyer presented no witnesses, and Lewis declined to address the court. Eyer did ask the judge to run all other sentences concurrent to the life sentence as his client was ineligible for parole.

But Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mulqueen told the court that defendants should not get "volume discounts" because they happen to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lewis's crimes were so heinous he needed to be sentenced to the maximum on each charge, Mulqueen said. He followed his victims home in some cases, lying in wait twice for Davis, she said.

Lewis and Felix worked hard to assure the maximum terror in their victims, and Lewis has showed no remorse for his actions, Mulqueen said, noting that Lewis threatened witnesses and tried to have her killed.

Before imposing sentence, the judge noted the "calculated and methodical" way Lewis planned the crimes by scoping out stores and following employees home. He even committed a robbery the day after his shot Davis in the face and left him to choke on his own blood as he crawled to his home, Roscioli said.

Lewis has "demonstrated a hardness of heart and lack of conscience" that shows he must be taken out of society for the rest of his life, the judge said. She agreed with the defense that from a practical standpoint it mattered little how Lewis, who was already sentenced to life, was sentenced on all the other crimes.

"I think it matters to all the victims who suffered under the terror you imposed during a crime spree like no other in the history of Northampton County," Roscioli said.

Russell Davis told the court that he and his wife are living a nightmare that no parent should ever have to live. On the day his son was shot, Russell Davis said Michael was excited to talk to him after work about an upcoming job interview. They never had that conversation.

"When I found him, he wasn't breathing. There were only a few beats of his heart left," Russell Davis said of his son. "Then he was gone."

The prosecution read for the court a statement from Sara Garrecht, Michael Davis's sister.

Garrecht wrote that the shock and denial surrounding her brother's death was so intense for months that all she could do was go to sleep, hoping she'd wake up to everything being normal again.

For months, she was afraid to go home. She was afraid to go to the store for fear that the person behind her in line or walking past her in an aisle was the person behind the mask, who killed her brother.

"They may have set out to steal cell phones that night, but they stole so much more," Garrecht wrote.

She told the court that Lewis and Felix stole her little brother, his smile, his chance to have a family and the wonderful father and husband she knew he could be.

"They stole every day from him, every day and every dream," Garrecht wrote.

Noreen Davis, the victim's mother, tearfully told the judge that she didn't know whether it was possible to convey the anguish experienced by the mother of a murdered child.

"Where do I start? Where do I end?" she said. "I don't know how to convey it because every day brings new challenges."

Michael Davis had earned his degree in criminal justice with hopes of becoming a juvenile probation officer to help youth onto the right path, Noreen Davis said. He lived his life with a quiet humility and now his family is left to wonder how many lives he may have touched with his selflessness, she said.

"We mourn the life that should have been," a grief-stricken Noreen Davis said.

She told the court about how she struggles daily with the loss of her son and that the family has been handed its own life sentence.

"I don't seek revenge," Noreen Davis said. "I pray for justice and peace for my family."

After the judge sentenced Lewis, Felix pleaded guilty and admitted to shooting Michael Davis and to his roles in the Wind Gap, Forks Township, South Whitehall Township and Bethlehem Township cell phone and the jewelry store robberies. He was immediately sentenced to his own life sentence without the chance for parole, and the judge ordered that he serve the other sentences concurrently.

Felix has a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old child and criminal record before the robbery spree that included only a single DUI.

Roscioli said her sentence didn't reflect in any way that Felix was any less culpable than Lewis but recognizes that his cooperation and truthful testimony helped the prosecution secure a conviction against his co-defendant.

As part of their plea deal with Felix, prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table and withdraw all other charges.

Felix briefly addressed the court.

"I've got nothing but time on my hands, so I been reflecting on my mistakes," he said.

Felix told the court that he "got comfortable" moving without thinking and without a conscience. He told the family that he was truly sorry for what happened, and that he didn't mean for any of it to happen.

Both men also face charges in Berks County. Prosecutors there say they killed a man and injured his pregnant sister in 2016 in home break-in for money and drugs.