Groundbreaking for first building in Allentown waterfront project scheduled for winter 2019
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new leasing agent appointed by Jaindl Enterprises laid out a timeline Thursday for the $425 million waterfront development project in Allentown.
Groundbreaking for the first office building, parking deck and apartment building is scheduled for winter 2019, according to CBRE.
The first retail location is expected to start offering services in 2021.
The waterfront is scheduled to be built over a 10-year period during two phases. The plan is to have 12 buildings split between residential, office space, and parking garages.
The project will consist of five Class A office buildings totaling approximately 689,998 square-feet, while each of the 12 buildings will offer first-floor retail and restaurant space totaling more than 165,000 square-feet.
The campus will house three apartment buildings with 554 units, CBRE said.
The 26-acre campus, the former home to the Lehigh Structural Steel Company, is located on the western banks of the Lehigh River on either side of the Tilghman Street bridge.
"We are thrilled to have been retained by Jaindl Enterprises as the exclusive leasing agent for this historic, transformative project," said Jody King, Vice President, CBRE.
"Through placemaking and strategic design, The Waterfront will be a groundbreaking, vibrant, 24-hour community in the heart of the Lehigh Valley."
"The Waterfront site has undergone an incredible transformation and is now prime to introduce tremendous opportunities for businesses, retailers, restaurants and residential tenants," said Zachary Jaindl, Chief Operations Officer, Jaindl Enterprises.
