Gunshots reported overnight near Jefferson Elementary in Emmaus
EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus police are investigating a shots fired incident.
Officers were called around 11 p.m. Wednesday to the back parking lot of Jefferson Elementary School at Perkiomen and North streets, said Emmaus Police Chief Chuck Palmer.
The incident is being investigated as an attempted assault, Palmer said.
No arrests were made but there is no threat to the public, police said.
Officers notified East Penn School District early Thursday morning about the incident, according to an alert on the school's website.
School is in session as usual Thursday.
