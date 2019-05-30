Lehigh Valley

Hail rips through Lehigh County, giving scare to some residents

LEHIGH COUNTY , Pa. - Hail hammered several parts of Lehigh County as storms rolled through Tuesday. Several people say this was a frightening experience.

Matthew Hallowell was staring down hail as he was driving home from Quakerstown to Coopersburg.

"It was pretty crazy. I've never driven in hail. I've never seen hail like this before in my life," says Hallowell. 

Driving a Jeep with a soft roof did not give him much more comfort.

"I could see it was trying to poke through a little bit (of my soft roof of my Jeep) but it was pretty loud," says Hallowell.

When he got home, his lawn was littered with hail and it was slicing through his pool.

"Glad nothing broke. No windows broken or anything," says Hallowell.

That was not the case for residents in the Upper Macungie Township neighborhood of Coldwater Crossing. Donna Solberg was home with her two cats, Ella and Murphy, as hail tore through her screen door and destroyed her plants.

"We were both sitting in the front window watching the whole thing happen. It was insane. It was totally insane," says Solberg.

Across the street from Solberg lives Michele Moore. Moore says the hail was coming so hard when she got home that she could not even get out of her car.

"As soon as I pulled into my spot, it just started and they weren't small to begin with. They started out being big and it was really, really terrifying," says Moore.

For seven minutes she waited with angst.

"It was bouncing off the windshield and bouncing off the roof," says Moore. "I had no protection. I didn't have an umbrella. I didn't have anything and I didn't wanna run out cause the pellets were so big. They were almost the size of a golf ball."

Luckily, Michele made it to her house unscathed. Her car is fine but she too has screen door damage.

She says what's most important is "everybody's safe and that's what counts."

