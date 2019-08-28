Hanover Township looking at vehicle storage ordinance for dealerships
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Truck traffic emanating from two car dealerships on Stoke Park Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County, may get lighter under an ordinance under consideration by township supervisors.
Township Manager John Finnigan told the board at its meeting on Tuesday night that the ordinance will allow the dealerships to store surplus vehicle inventory within 1,500 feet of the property line in the adjacent zoning district. The dealerships, in the commercial center district, would use the neighboring planned industrial/business park district for storage.
That would eliminate the need for the dealerships to transport excess vehicles by truck to off-site locations, reducing traffic on Stoke Park Road, Finnigan said.
The ordinance will likely come up for a vote at the board's first meeting in October.
