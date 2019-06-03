Hanover Township pool closed for 2019 season due to leaks

69 News

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Residents in part of Northampton County are looking for a new place to cool off this summer.

The Hanover Township municipal pool will not open for the 2019 summer season, township officials said in an announcement Monday.

Several cracks were discovered in the pipes underground and the process to hire a company for repairs and complete the work will take months, officials said.

The cost estimate to repair the breaks is about $25,000, the announcement said, which requires a competitive bid process to select a company to complete the repairs.

The pool contractor also recommended other renovations, like resurfacing the pool, which would cost an additional nearly $40,000.

"It would be financially irresponsible to undertake repairs in order to get the pool operating this year knowing that there are additional issues that need to be rectified," the notice said.

The township is working to see if surrounding municipalities will honor Hanover Township pool passes for the 2019 summer season.