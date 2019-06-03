Hanover Township pool closed for 2019 season due to leaks
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Residents in part of Northampton County are looking for a new place to cool off this summer.
The Hanover Township municipal pool will not open for the 2019 summer season, township officials said in an announcement Monday.
Several cracks were discovered in the pipes underground and the process to hire a company for repairs and complete the work will take months, officials said.
The cost estimate to repair the breaks is about $25,000, the announcement said, which requires a competitive bid process to select a company to complete the repairs.
The pool contractor also recommended other renovations, like resurfacing the pool, which would cost an additional nearly $40,000.
"It would be financially irresponsible to undertake repairs in order to get the pool operating this year knowing that there are additional issues that need to be rectified," the notice said.
The township is working to see if surrounding municipalities will honor Hanover Township pool passes for the 2019 summer season.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Hanover Township pool closed for 2019 season due to leaks
The township is working to see if surrounding municipalities will honor Hanover Township pool passes for the 2019 summer season.Read More »
- Pepper spray prompts hazmat situation at Easton Area Middle School
- Palmer Township officer injured while making arrest
- Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool
- Middle school students build, race go-karts
- Hearing for Jamie Silvonek's bid for new trial scheduled for Monday
- One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Pepper spray prompts hazmat situation at Easton Area Middle School
- Rescue call at closed Glen Onoko trail leaves first responders dejected
- Updated Hearing for Jamie Silvonek's bid for new trial scheduled for Monday
- One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque
- Updated Hanover Township pool closed for 2019 season due to leaks
- Palmer Township officer injured while making arrest
- Updated Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool
- Child safety: How to choose a trustworthy babysitter
- Pipe bomb found in Schuylkill County lake during dive team practice drills
- Middle school students build, race go-karts