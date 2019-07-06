Hard work, luck help Macungie man get on Jeopardy!

MACUNGIE, Pa. - A young man from Macungie, Lehigh County combines a lot of hard work and a little luck to become a champion on "Jeopardy!"

21-year-old Ryan Bilger's love for trivia has had him pursuing a run at a Jeopardy! appearance for several years.

As a teen, he just missed qualifying for the college tournament.

Then, while still a student at Gettysburg College, he took an online test for the regular show. He aced the test and then made it through a rigorous audition in Philadelphia.

But, he accidentally provided an incorrect phone number for the show to contact him if he made the final cut. That is where the luck came in.

"They tried calling that number and got nothing. So thank God they emailed me!" Bilger said.

On the show that aired Thursday night, Bilger racked up more than $34,000.

On Friday night's show he repeated as champion, winning another $29,000.