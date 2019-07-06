Hard work, luck help Macungie man get on Jeopardy!
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A young man from Macungie, Lehigh County combines a lot of hard work and a little luck to become a champion on "Jeopardy!"
21-year-old Ryan Bilger's love for trivia has had him pursuing a run at a Jeopardy! appearance for several years.
As a teen, he just missed qualifying for the college tournament.
Then, while still a student at Gettysburg College, he took an online test for the regular show. He aced the test and then made it through a rigorous audition in Philadelphia.
But, he accidentally provided an incorrect phone number for the show to contact him if he made the final cut. That is where the luck came in.
"They tried calling that number and got nothing. So thank God they emailed me!" Bilger said.
On the show that aired Thursday night, Bilger racked up more than $34,000.
On Friday night's show he repeated as champion, winning another $29,000.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Man captured in Route 309 standoff in Lehigh County
Bethlehem State Police have reported that a man has been captured after a standoff closed Route 309 Saturday morning.Read More »
- Breinigsville Fireworks postponed until Sunday
- Early morning garage fire in Hanover Township
- History's Headlines: J. Birney Crum: The man and the stadium
- Hard work, luck help Macungie man get on Jeopardy!
- FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus
- July 4 keeps animal shelters busy
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man captured in Route 309 standoff in Lehigh County
- Breinigsville Fireworks postponed until Sunday
- Early morning garage fire in Hanover Township
- Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
- Residents, councilwoman concerned after fireworks blamed for fires in Reading
- Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited
- Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
- Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed
- 69News at Sunrise: Copperhead Grille
- Police arrest man for DUI in Walmart parking lot