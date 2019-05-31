Harry C. Trexler Trust awards grants to Lehigh County charities, City of Allentown

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Trustees of the Harry C. Trexler Trust have awarded $5.7 million in grants to Lehigh County charities and the City of Allentown.

The 2019 awards were made after extensive review of more than 130 requests from 115 different charitable organizations seeking funding.

Of those charities making a request, 103 grants were awarded to 89 organizations totaling $3.8 million.

As stipulated by General Trexler's Will, the City of Allentown was awarded $1.9 million for the "improvements, extension and maintenance of all its Parks."

Including the award to the City of Allentown, Parks and Recreation received the largest percentage of funding, with 35% of the total awarded, or $2,013,750. Programs and services for the Disadvantaged received $1.4 million, or 25%.

Educational programs were awarded $762,000, or 13% of the distribution.

Cultural institutions and programs received $770,500, or 13% of the distribution.

Programs and services specifically tailored to Youth received $456,000, or 8%. Healthcare services and programs for Seniors represent 6% of total funds awarded, or $328,000.

The Trexler Trust was established by the Will of Harry C. Trexler after his death in 1933 and the death of his wife, Mary Mosser Trexler in 1934.

In 1935, the Trust made its first distribution of $165,827.10. During 85 years of grantmaking, more than $160 million has been awarded to the City of Allentown and Lehigh County charities for the benefit of Lehigh County citizens.