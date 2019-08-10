Hazmat team called to St. Luke's facility
hANOVER TWP., Pa. - A hazmat team responded to a Saint Luke's Urgent Care center in Northampton County.
The call came in late Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Brodhead Road in Hanover Township.
The Mass Contamination Unit from Lehigh Valley Health Network was called in.
The scene has since been cleared. There's no word from officials why the hazmat team was there.
