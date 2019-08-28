Health officials concerned about mosquito-borne disease that's made its way to East Coast
Here's the good news -- the mosquito-borne West Nile virus hasn't made anyone sick in the Lehigh Valley this year. But here's the bad news -- now health officials are concerned about an even deadlier disease that's made its way to the East Coast.
They've been testing a lot of mosquitoes in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
The Mosquito Borne Disease Control program says there have been six positive tests for West Nile virus in Lehigh County and two positive tests in Northampton County. Small numbers, officials say, but nothing to dismiss.
Program Coordinator Jeffrey Carroll says there is another virus on the rise that's causing alarm in Pennsylvania.
More cases of Eastern equine encephalitis have been showing up on the East Coast.
Taking precautions is key, especially getting rid of standing water.
"If the kids were playing in the pool this summer, now that they are back to school if there is still some water in that kiddie pool you should turn that over and dump it so it doesn't breed mosquitos for you and stuff like that," Carroll said.
Workers will be testing more for the EEE virus, and the hope is that the numbers remain low and there are no human cases this year. The Mosquito Borne Disease Control program has been operational for 19 years now, and controls are working.
"I think people are getting the message. They're still a lot of work to be done," Carroll said.
