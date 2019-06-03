Hearing scheduled on Jamie Silvonek's bid for new trial

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A hearing is scheduled for Monday in Lehigh County to address a convicted teen killer's bid for a new trial.

Jamie Silvonek pleaded guilty in 2016 to killing her mother with her boyfriend Caleb Barnes in the driveway of her family's Upper Macungie Township home.

Silvonek was charged as an adult, but now new attorneys for Silvonek argue the case belongs in juvenile court.

At the time of the March 2015 murder, Silvonek was 14 years old. She's now 18.

Silvonek was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.