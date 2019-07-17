Heat warning issued for Friday through Sunday in Easton, cooling centers will be available
EASTON, Pa. - Easton will make several cooling centers available this weekend after Mayor Sal Panto issued a heat warning.
The warning will be in place Friday through Sunday.
The following facilities will serve as cooling centers and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. each of the three days: the Easton YMCA; the Easton Boys and Girls Club; Easton Area Neighborhood Center; and the Easton Area Community Center.
The city will provide bottled water to the centers. The city encouraged all residents to stay hydrated.
"I strongly urge the public to visit older friends, relatives and neighbors to ensure that air conditioners or fans are working and homes are adequately ventilated. In a heat wave, the majority of the victims are older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions," Panto said.
Heat warning issued for Friday through Sunday in Easton, cooling centers will be available
The city will provide bottled water to the centers. The city encouraged all residents to stay hydrated.
