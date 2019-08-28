Heaven on a Bun serves up fresh ground beef patties with secret ingredient
Jack Sinnitz first started cooking burgers for his co-workers when he worked at Bethlehem Steel.
He called them "jack burgers," until one of his customers told him they tasted like "heaven on a bun!"
Thus, Jack's new name, and business, was born.
Since 1995, Heaven on a Bun has been serving up fresh ground beef patties, topped with the "secret" ingredient - their butter sauce sautéed onions - and slathered with melty cheese. He pairs the burgers with some of his sweet Texas Tea and a side of fries.
It's a combo that tastes like heaven. Check out more about Jack's story and find out how you can find his truck by visiting his website.
