Helicopter crashes near Lehigh Valley International Airport
Two people hurt in the crash
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Two people were hurt when a training helicopter crashed near Lehigh Valley International Airport Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened 2:45 p.m. near a warehouse in the 900 block of Postal Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Fire officials said the helicopter crashed into a building before coming to a final rest on the lawn outside the building.
A 69 News crew at the scene said the building sustained minor damage. The helicopter was heavily damaged.
Two people were in the helicopter during the crash. Officials said they both sustained minor injuries. There were no reports of injuries on the ground.
Airport officials said the helicopter departed from Ace Pilot Training at LVIA. According to the school's website, trainers operate a single-engine Schweizer helicopter.
The FAA is investigating the crash.
