Helicopter pilot critical after crash near LVIA, family says
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Federal investigators are trying to figure out what caused a helicopter crash at an industrial park near Lehigh Valley International Airport.
The pilot's father told WFMZ his son, Matthew McMillian, is in critical condition at the hospital after Sunday afternoon's crash.
Matthew is a helicopter flight instructor who graduated from Middle Georgia University last year with a degree in aviation, said his father, Lewis.
The helicopter involved in the crash took off from the Ace Pilot Training School at LVIA, where Matthew is an instructor.
Around 2:45 p.m., the chopper swiped the roof and side of a building at the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park off Postal Road in Hanover Township and landed on the grass. The chopper was destroyed.
Officials with the airport said Sunday the pilot and passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pilot's father said his son is in the ICU and was in critical condition.
Authorities have not released the passenger's name or extent of that person's injuries.
The FAA and state police are investigating the crash.
