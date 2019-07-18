High schoolers brave heat for field hockey camp

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A stretch of hot and humid weather is wreaking havoc on parts of our area, including some field hockey players at Moravian College.

High schoolers were out in the heat Wednesday for a week-long field hockey camp.

But the players say they're getting plenty of water breaks and shade in-between drills to stay cool.

Moravian Field Hockey Coach Kristen Powers says they roll with the punches when it comes to extreme weather conditions.

"So you just kind of look at the weather and plan more water breaks...plan shorter sessions...more skill based drills that kind of stuff. And then use the morning hours and evening hours for more intense stuff," Powers said.

Powers says even with the heat everyone is still able to have a great time out on the turf.