Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A well-known hotel in Bethlehem could be named the best in the country.
The Historic Hotel Bethlehem is one of 20 hotels nominated for the title of Best Historic Hotel by USA Today.
At last check, the hotel was sitting at fourth place on the leaderboard.
Anyone can vote online up until noon on July 29th.
The top 10 winning hotels will be announced in August.
