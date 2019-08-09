Historic Hotel Bethlehem named one of 10 best historic hotels

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - USA Today has named Historic Hotel Bethlehem as one of their top 10 best historic hotels.

It came in number three. It was one of 20 hotels nominated in the 2019 Readers Choice Awards.

This is the first time the hotel was nominated for the annual recognition.

"First time we've ever been nominated so to be three the first time...a really tremendous testament to the support we have from the community," said Bruce Haines, the hotel's managing partner.

The top 10 hotels were chosen by popular vote.

So who bested Hotel Bethlehem?

The Peabody Memphis came in at number one on the list, followed by the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in California.