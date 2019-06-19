History of Refuse exhibit opens at Mack Trucks Historical Museum

Mack Trucks Three classic Mack(r) trucks

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Mack Trucks Historical Museum debuted an all-new exhibit titled "Keeping America Clean: The Evolution of the Waste Industry."

The exhibit features three antique Mack(r) trucks and an interactive visitor education display.

Mack Trucks and Republic Services supported the exhibit's creation. Republic Services provided the three classic Mack truck models for use in the new exhibit, and each features Republic Services' red, white and blue colors.

The Mack models on display include a 1929 Mack AK model with hoist and dump body, a 1951 Mack LF model with a Heil Colecto-Pak body, and a 1965 Mack B53S model with a Dempster Dumpster body. Republic Services also participated in the development of the interactive displays and refuse industry timeline wall that are part of the exhibit.

A brief ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the exhibit.

"The Mack Trucks Historical Museum highlights Mack Trucks' rich history, including our leadership in the refuse industry," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president, North American sales and marketing

"We are grateful to Republic Services for their partnership in helping us demonstrate the incredible transformation of the refuse industry with this outstanding exhibit at the Mack Trucks Historical Museum."