Home invasion suspect left phone number, police track him to North Carolina

Homeowner was shot twice in the leg during robbery

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 04:22 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:22 PM EDT

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Investigators said the man accused in a Slate Belt home invasion and shooting left his phone number when he visited the home earlier in the day, allowing police to track him down in North Carolina.

Slate Belt Regional police have charged Kevin E. Campbell and Hezekiah D. Moore, both of Greenville, N.C., in connection with the Aug. 7 home invasion in the 1700 block of Delabole Road in Plainfield Township.

Police said in court records that authorities in North Carolina arrested the 32-year-old Campbell without incident on Friday in Greenville. He identified Moore as the other suspect and told police that the 19-year-old had the gun Campbell used to allegedly shoot the victim in the leg.

Slate Belt Regional police were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Delabole Road about 7:20 p.m. Aug. 7 for a report of a gunshot victim. The victim, 66-year-old Richard Fischer, told officers that he allowed two men into the house, who then demanded that he give them all his money, according to court records.

Both men followed Fischer into his bedroom, while Campbell allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and continued to demand money. Campbell allegedly shot Fischer in the leg when he said that he didn't have any money. The bullet reportedly grazed his right leg.

When Fischer told the two men a second time that he didn't have any money, Campbell allegedly shot the victim in the thigh, according to court records. Campbell then grabbed a safe off a dresser containing about $1,600 in cash, and the two men ran from the home.

The victim's girlfriend told authorities that the accused robbers were in the house for about five minutes before she heard Fischer yell "no" followed by what she thought was a gunshot. She reportedly tried to run from the house, when Moore grabbed her on a side porch and allegedly ordered her back into the home.

He allegedly grabbed her around the neck during a struggle, but she reported being able to get away.
Inside the house, police said they found two 9mm shell casings in the bedroom and blood on the floor.

During an interview with investigators, the victim's girlfriend said Campbell had been at the house about 10 a.m. that morning, asking to speak with Fischer. She took down his phone number and noted it was for "Jesse's brother," according to court records. She also provided a description of his vehicle.

Records do not indicate how it is Campbell may have come upon the house.

Police said a search of the phone number turned up a cell phone number for Campbell. Investigators said Fischer identified Campbell the next day in a photo lineup. Campbell's parole officer in North Carolina, meanwhile, told police what kind of car he drove, which matched the description provided by Fischer's girlfriend.

Once in custody, Campbell allegedly identified Moore as his accomplice.

Police charged Campbell with two counts each of robbery, aggravated assault, weapons possession and reckless endangerment along with single counts of conspiracy and theft.

Moore, meanwhile, faces six counts of conspiracy and a single count of unlawful restraint.

