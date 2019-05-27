Honoring fallen veterans in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The sounds of Taps drifted across Bethlehem Monday morning as a chain of trumpeters helped commemorate Memorial Day.

Monday marked the sixth year of Taps over Bethlehem presented by the American Legion Band of Bethlehem.

A string of 41 trumpeters played Taps from the Nisky Hill Cemetery at 254 E. Church St. to the Memorial Park Cemetery at 1851 Linden St. followed by a Memorial Day service at Memorial Park. WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan visited with organizers to find out more about the the event.