Honoring fallen veterans in Bethlehem
Taps over Bethlehem marks sixth year
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The sounds of Taps drifted across Bethlehem Monday morning as a chain of trumpeters helped commemorate Memorial Day.
Monday marked the sixth year of Taps over Bethlehem presented by the American Legion Band of Bethlehem.
A string of 41 trumpeters played Taps from the Nisky Hill Cemetery at 254 E. Church St. to the Memorial Park Cemetery at 1851 Linden St. followed by a Memorial Day service at Memorial Park. WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan visited with organizers to find out more about the the event.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
5 injured after car crashes into pole, hits home in Allentown
The accident happened in the 300 block of Hanover Avenue at 4:30 a.m., Allentown Police Capt. Charles Roca said.Read More »
- Honoring fallen veterans in Bethlehem
- Lehigh County coroner seeking next of kin for Bethlehem man
- Easton police allege parolee beats, kicks his ex-girlfriend
- Marking Memorial Day in Williams Township
- IronPigs fall to the Bisons, 6-2.
- Police arrest Coplay standoff suspect who allegedly pointed rifle at officer
Latest From The Newsroom
- Honoring fallen veterans in Bethlehem
- Updated Marking Memorial Day in Williams Township
- Authorities report missing Berks County hiker found
- Updated 5 injured after car crashes into pole, hits home in Allentown
- Authorities identify victim in fatal Berks County crash
- Melanie Benz: Melanoma warrior
- State police say Montgomery County man killed in ATV crash
- Gun accidentally fires, bullet hits girl taking bath
- Lehigh County coroner seeking next of kin for Bethlehem man
- Easton police allege parolee beats, kicks his ex-girlfriend