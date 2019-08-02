Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Hazmat and fire crews are on scene at a hotel in Lehigh County.

Crews were called out around 8 p.m. Thursday for a reported fire incident at the SpringHill Suites in Upper Saucon Township, county dispatchers said.

Hazmat crews, Lehigh Valley Health Network's Mass Contamination Unit and multiple fire trucks and ambulances were on scene.

A witness who was staying at the hotel said nearly 30 emergency vehicles were on scene.

The witness said he did not see anybody in distress, and it did not appear that anyone was hurt. He said he saw a fireman in hazmat gear exit the hotel and get sprayed down.

He said emergency responders were heading to the pool area.

Another guest who was evacuated said he smelled the odor of "burning rubber" inside.

Officials have yet to say exactly what was going on.

Caution tape was set up around the hotel's entrances and exits, and people were being barred from entry.

Witnesses on scene say firefighters were bringing big hoses into the hotel.

No injuries were reported.